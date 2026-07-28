Amkor Technology's (AMKR) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 48.25% from the company's previous close.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.25.

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Amkor Technology Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The business's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,674.20. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,450 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Amkor reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.47 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.90 billion compared with expectations of $1.81 billion. Revenue increased 25.6% from the prior year, and EPS rose sharply from $0.22. Amkor Technology Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Amkor reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.47 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.90 billion compared with expectations of $1.81 billion. Revenue increased 25.6% from the prior year, and EPS rose sharply from $0.22. Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and broad-based demand: Management attributed the strong performance to growth in computing, automotive and industrial markets. The results reinforce the investment case for Amkor’s semiconductor packaging and test operations and are driving positive momentum in the shares. Amkor Delivers Record Q2 as Earnings and Revenue Crush Estimates

Management attributed the strong performance to growth in computing, automotive and industrial markets. The results reinforce the investment case for Amkor’s semiconductor packaging and test operations and are driving positive momentum in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Q3 EPS outlook exceeded expectations: Amkor guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.72 to $0.82, above the $0.62 consensus estimate. This suggests continued profit strength despite a mixed revenue outlook. Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Amkor guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.72 to $0.82, above the $0.62 consensus estimate. This suggests continued profit strength despite a mixed revenue outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target remains moderately bullish: Analysts assign Amkor an average price target of $68, above the referenced $60.71 opening price, but the target implies more limited upside than the stock’s recent 210% run and remains below its 52-week high. Amkor Receives $68 Average Price Target

Analysts assign Amkor an average price target of $68, above the referenced $60.71 opening price, but the target implies more limited upside than the stock’s recent 210% run and remains below its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance was mixed: Amkor forecast third-quarter revenue of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion, versus a $2.1 billion consensus estimate. The lower end of the range raises concerns that sales growth could moderate even as margins and EPS remain strong. Amkor Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

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