Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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