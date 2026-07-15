Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Acquired Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (Democratic-Washington) recently bought shares of Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH. In a filing disclosed on July 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amphenol stock on July 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RICHARD R LARSEN IRA" account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 7/8/2026.

on 7/8/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of McKesson NYSE: MCK on 7/8/2026.

on 7/8/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 7/8/2026.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen's first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor's degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master's degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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