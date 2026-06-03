Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) CTO Curtis Liu Sells 22,201 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $178,274.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,004,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,068,375.37. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Curtis Liu sold 17,586 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $142,798.32.

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Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 2,634,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,386 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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