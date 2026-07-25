Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clear Str initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,170,554.60. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $24.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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