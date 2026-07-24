Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 6.6% - Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.2540. 4,226,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,507,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clear Str initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $55,145.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,459,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,554.60. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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