Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 8.6% - Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.42. 8,270,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 8,812,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPX. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 8.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $426,129.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 804,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,898,821.22. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the sale, the director owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 678,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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