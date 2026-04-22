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Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 5.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Amprius Technologies logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Amprius Technologies rose 5.6% on Wednesday to about $22.62, with mid-day volume of roughly 10.21 million shares — about 15% above the average session volume.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Moderate Buy (eight Buy ratings, one Sell) with a consensus target price of $19.75, while several brokerages recently raised their price objectives and ratings.
  • Amprius beat last quarter's EPS (−$0.01 vs. −$0.04 est.) and revenue but remains unprofitable with negative margins and a FY2026 guidance of −0.060 EPS, and insiders have sold about 3.07 million shares (~$48.8M) in the past three months.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies.

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.6240. 10,210,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 8,902,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPX. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,073,946 shares of company stock worth $48,752,493. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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