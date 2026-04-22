Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 5.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.6240. 10,210,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 8,902,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPX. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,073,946 shares of company stock worth $48,752,493. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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