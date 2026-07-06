Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 9.5% - What's Next?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.5610. Approximately 2,383,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,761,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Clear Str started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 6.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,459,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $897,782.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 699,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,617.42. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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