Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.9450. 4,019,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,541,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Clear Str began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $55,145.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at $13,774,518.90. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,803 shares of the company's stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 164,589 shares of the company's stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 48.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,903 shares of the company's stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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