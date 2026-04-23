Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 4.2% - Time to Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $21.7310. 7,315,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,884,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 2.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,877,952.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,357,584. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,581,119 shares of company stock valued at $42,818,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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