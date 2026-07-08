Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMPX. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Clear Str began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.67.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.25. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $897,782.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,617.42. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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