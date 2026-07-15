Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 1.8% Higher - Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.3150. Approximately 4,295,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,665,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Clear Str initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,554.60. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 616,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 253,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 410,724 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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