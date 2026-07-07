Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 10.2% - Here's What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.7570. Approximately 11,257,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,788,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Clear Str started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 10.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $897,782.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,617.42. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 616,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 253,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 410,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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