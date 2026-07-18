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Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:APC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Anadarko Petroleum logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Anadarko Petroleum has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of $21.60.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed, including Weiss Ratings initiating coverage with a sell rating and Zacks Research cutting the stock from strong buy to hold.
  • The stock recently opened at $20.78; the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.20, matching estimates, while revenue edged down slightly year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

APC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "sell (e)" rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APC

Anadarko Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of APC stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $261.20 million, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Anadarko Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It is also involved in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the United States onshore and deepwater Gulf of Mexico; and Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Colombia, Peru, and other countries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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