Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:APC) Short Interest Up 145.5% in June

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 787,740 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the June 15th total of 320,915 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Anadarko Petroleum Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:APC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $253.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.Anadarko Petroleum's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "sell (e)" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APC

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It is also involved in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the United States onshore and deepwater Gulf of Mexico; and Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Colombia, Peru, and other countries.

Further Reading

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