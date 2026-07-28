Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the oil and gas development company's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company's current price.

APC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APC

Anadarko Petroleum Stock Up 1.0%

APC opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It is also involved in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the United States onshore and deepwater Gulf of Mexico; and Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Colombia, Peru, and other countries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anadarko Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anadarko Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Anadarko Petroleum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here