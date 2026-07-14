Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Karen Golz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,135,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $408.54 and its 200-day moving average is $354.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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