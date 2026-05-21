Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $515.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $397.08.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $398.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $435.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Analog Devices News

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Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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