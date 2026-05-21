Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Robert W. Baird

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.08.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $398.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $435.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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