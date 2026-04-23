Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $404.07 and last traded at $403.2950, with a volume of 547563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $381.42.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 6.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.83 and a 200 day moving average of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here