Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Richard McCormick

Representative Richard McCormick (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ: ADI. In a filing disclosed on July 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Analog Devices stock on June 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "GROWTH PARTNERS ROTH IRA" account.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 4/17/2026.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $392.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick's career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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