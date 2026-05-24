Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $429.85.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 3.3%

ADI stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $361.62 and its 200 day moving average is $315.79. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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