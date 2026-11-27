Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.59% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.64.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.3%

ANF stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.55. 551,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $185.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.74. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-13.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 13.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, COO Scott Lipesky sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $293,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,367,301.88. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,478 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $296,113,000 after buying an additional 181,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,425 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,134 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $44,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 477,240 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $20,035,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. Its portfolio includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, with products for women, men and children that include clothing, footwear, accessories and personal-care items. The company sells through retail stores and digital channels, serving customers in North America and international markets. It traces its origins to 1892, when David T. Abercrombie founded an outfitting business in New York; Ezra Fitch joined the company in 1900.

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