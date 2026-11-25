Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.00.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $178.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.74. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 147,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,982,566. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $4,399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,939,318.65. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,478 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $296,113,000 after purchasing an additional 181,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,425 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $74,945,000 after buying an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,134 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $44,418,000 after buying an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 477,240 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $64,280,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $20,035,000.

Trending Headlines about Abercrombie & Fitch

These are some of the ANF headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter net sales rose 11% to a record $1.44 billion, beating estimates of $1.37 billion; diluted EPS of $3.82 also topped consensus. Comparable sales increased 6%, with growth across both Abercrombie and Hollister and all regions. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Third-quarter net sales rose 11% to a record $1.44 billion, beating estimates of $1.37 billion; diluted EPS of $3.82 also topped consensus. Comparable sales increased 6%, with growth across both Abercrombie and Hollister and all regions. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 guidance: it now expects sales growth of about 6% and EPS of $13.70–$13.90, up from prior EPS guidance of $13.10–$13.60. Management also forecast about 7% fourth-quarter sales growth and at least $500 million in full-year share repurchases. Abercrombie raises annual sales, profit forecast on strong apparel demand

The company raised fiscal 2026 guidance: it now expects sales growth of about 6% and EPS of $13.70–$13.90, up from prior EPS guidance of $13.10–$13.60. Management also forecast about 7% fourth-quarter sales growth and at least $500 million in full-year share repurchases. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 was below the cited analyst consensus of $4.74, tempering the otherwise upbeat outlook.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. Its portfolio includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, with products for women, men and children that include clothing, footwear, accessories and personal-care items. The company sells through retail stores and digital channels, serving customers in North America and international markets. It traces its origins to 1892, when David T. Abercrombie founded an outfitting business in New York; Ezra Fitch joined the company in 1900.

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