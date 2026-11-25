Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.64.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $199.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business's fifty day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.39. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $178.37 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.61. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $644.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Vonne sold 907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $263,075.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,843,940.25. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,725,045,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $382,342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $166,162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $95,719,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures precision power-conversion, measurement and control technologies. Founded in 1981, the company supplies solutions used in applications where reliable, precisely controlled power is important. Its products include power supplies, high-voltage and radio-frequency power systems, and measurement and control technologies. These products support semiconductor manufacturing and other markets, including industrial, data center, medical and telecommunications applications.

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