Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALM. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Almonty Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.25 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Almonty Industries from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Almonty Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Almonty Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.21.

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Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ALM opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Almonty Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Almonty Industries by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,767,723 shares of the company's stock worth $36,423,000 after buying an additional 2,052,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Almonty Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 217,087 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Almonty Industries by 9,667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 2,022,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $14,007,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Almonty Industries by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,911 shares of the company's stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 686,982 shares during the period.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries is a tungsten mining company focused on producing and developing tungsten assets. Tungsten is used in industrial applications that require a hard, heat-resistant material, including cutting tools and specialized alloys. The company's portfolio includes the Panasqueira mine in Portugal, a long-running tungsten operation, and the Sangdong tungsten project in South Korea. Almonty has also held interests in tungsten projects in other countries as it has built its international portfolio.

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