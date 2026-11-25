Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $505.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Roth Capital's price target points to a potential upside of 60.67% from the stock's previous close.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $323.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.91.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.32. 1,616,092 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $252.92 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The company's 50 day moving average price is $395.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.94, for a total transaction of $3,969,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,830,692.40. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vivek Jain sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,746.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,437,216.24. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,753 shares of company stock worth $19,676,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,610,868,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,250,341,000 after buying an additional 501,604 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,422,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,345,316,000 after buying an additional 1,670,957 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,044,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 254,632 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $1,525,167,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices News Roundup

These are some of the ADI news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42% year over year to a record $4.37 billion, and adjusted EPS of $4.06 topped estimates. Growth was driven by industrial and data-center demand, with management also pointing to expanding margins and continued data-center opportunities. Analog Devices fiscal 2026 results

Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42% year over year to a record $4.37 billion, and adjusted EPS of $4.06 topped estimates. Growth was driven by industrial and data-center demand, with management also pointing to expanding margins and continued data-center opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, payable Dec. 21 to shareholders of record Dec. 7. Dividend details

Analog Devices declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, payable Dec. 21 to shareholders of record Dec. 7. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing whether industrial demand—ADI’s largest end market—is benefiting from a cyclical recovery that may not last, as well as taking profits after recent gains. These worries have overshadowed strong results and data-center growth. Discussion of cyclical concerns

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that help customers sense, measure, interpret and process real-world signals. Its offerings include analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management products, radio-frequency technology, sensors and digital signal processing solutions. The company's products are used in industrial automation, automotive systems, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, consumer devices and aerospace and defense applications.

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