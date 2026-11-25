Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 34.21% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $487.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $462.91.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $312.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $229.29 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.16. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.94, for a total transaction of $3,969,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,830,692.40. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.08, for a total value of $631,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,917,991.16. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,676,962. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $689,993,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are a few of the latest stories about ADI:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42% year over year to a record $4.37 billion, and adjusted EPS of $4.06 topped estimates. Growth was driven by industrial and data-center demand, with management also pointing to expanding margins and continued data-center opportunities. Analog Devices fiscal 2026 results

Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42% year over year to a record $4.37 billion, and adjusted EPS of $4.06 topped estimates. Growth was driven by industrial and data-center demand, with management also pointing to expanding margins and continued data-center opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed. Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating with a $403 target, while Needham and Truist lowered their targets to $400 and $323, respectively; Truist rates the shares Hold. Analyst rating report

Analyst views are mixed. Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating with a $403 target, while Needham and Truist lowered their targets to $400 and $323, respectively; Truist rates the shares Hold. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing whether industrial demand—ADI’s largest end market—is benefiting from a cyclical recovery that may not last, as well as taking profits after recent gains. These worries have overshadowed strong results and data-center growth. Discussion of cyclical concerns

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that help customers sense, measure, interpret and process real-world signals. Its offerings include analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management products, radio-frequency technology, sensors and digital signal processing solutions. The company's products are used in industrial automation, automotive systems, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, consumer devices and aerospace and defense applications.

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