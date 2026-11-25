Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $487.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $457.76.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.93. 2,865,330 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,696. The company's 50-day moving average price is $395.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.60. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.16. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vivek Jain sold 3,305 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,746.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,437,216.24. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Puccio, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.46, for a total value of $584,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,763,014.42. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 49,753 shares of company stock worth $19,676,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Top Analog Devices Stories

These are some of the ADI stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42.2% year over year to $4.37 billion, while adjusted EPS of $4.06 topped estimates. Industrial and data-center demand were key drivers, and the company reported record fiscal-year revenue. Analog Devices Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42.2% year over year to $4.37 billion, while adjusted EPS of $4.06 topped estimates. Industrial and data-center demand were key drivers, and the company reported record fiscal-year revenue. Negative Sentiment: Despite the Q4 beat, investors focused on the mixed Q1 outlook. EPS guidance spans $3.62–$4.02, and holiday factory shutdowns, capacity limits and rising expenses could weigh on sequential results and margins. Why Analog Devices Stock Fell Nearly 20% Today

Despite the Q4 beat, investors focused on the mixed Q1 outlook. EPS guidance spans $3.62–$4.02, and holiday factory shutdowns, capacity limits and rising expenses could weigh on sequential results and margins. Negative Sentiment: Several firms lowered price targets, including Morgan Stanley ($458 to $403), Wells Fargo ($500 to $420) and Truist ($405 to $323). While some maintained positive ratings, the reductions signal more cautious expectations and may weigh on sentiment. Morgan Stanley analyst recommendations

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that help customers sense, measure, interpret and process real-world signals. Its offerings include analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management products, radio-frequency technology, sensors and digital signal processing solutions. The company's products are used in industrial automation, automotive systems, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, consumer devices and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

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