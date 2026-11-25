Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Andersen Group from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Andersen Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Andersen Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Andersen Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Andersen Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andersen Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.86.

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Andersen Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANDG opened at $58.33 on Monday. Andersen Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Andersen Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,683,749 shares of the company's stock worth $91,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersen Group in the third quarter valued at $13,421,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Andersen Group by 334.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 143,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Andersen Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,649 shares of the company's stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Andersen Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,570 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter.

About Andersen Group

Andersen Group is a professional services firm providing tax, legal, valuation, financial advisory and consulting services to individuals, families and businesses. Its work includes tax planning and compliance, business and transaction advisory, and legal and valuation support. The firm traces its origins to WTAS, established in 2002 by former Arthur Andersen professionals. It later adopted the Andersen name and developed an international presence through the Andersen network of affiliated firms.

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