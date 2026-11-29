Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOMR. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JonesTrading cut their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.12.

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Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AOMR opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of ($10.63) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.39 million. Analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, Director W. Minami acquired 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 87,118 shares in the company, valued at $705,655.80. This represents a 8.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fierman acquired 38,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $290,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 105,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $789,352.50. This trade represents a 58.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 57,926 shares of company stock valued at $421,697 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 217,721 shares of the company's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Odyssean LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 317.6% in the second quarter. Odyssean LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,492,471. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in U.S. residential mortgage loans, particularly performing non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) loans. These loans are made to borrowers whose income or financial circumstances may not fit standard agency lending criteria, such as self-employed borrowers. The company also invests in other mortgage-related assets. Its portfolio is focused on residential mortgages across the United States, and its investment manager is Angel Oak Capital Advisors, an affiliate of the Angel Oak Companies.

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