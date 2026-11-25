Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker's stock, down from their previous price objective of $93.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.88.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BUD opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.91 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company's stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a global brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It brews, markets and distributes beer and other beverages through a portfolio of international and local brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Michelob Ultra and Beck's. The company sells its products across markets worldwide, with operations spanning multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Its business also includes non-alcoholic beer and other beverage offerings, alongside brewing and distribution services.

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