Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Research raised Atlanticus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Atlanticus from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Atlanticus from $179.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.86.

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Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atlanticus has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $114.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.01. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $775.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $775.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,161,293. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company's stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a financial technology and consumer finance company that provides credit products to consumers, including people who may have limited access to traditional credit. It works with banks, retailers and other partners to offer credit cards, installment loans and point-of-sale financing. The company's offerings include general-purpose and private-label credit cards, as well as financing for purchases in areas such as healthcare and home improvement. Atlanticus also provides financing solutions through relationships with auto dealers and other businesses.

Further Reading

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