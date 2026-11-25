AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,700.00 to $3,675.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $3,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $3,664.77.

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AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,361.04 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $3,072.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3,228.65. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,730.65 and a 1 year high of $3,996.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $56.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $55.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 90.08% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $48.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 170.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 6,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.71, for a total transaction of $22,905,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,576.16. The trade was a 93.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42,984.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,537,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,821,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,938,566,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 646,568.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 659,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,866,687,000 after buying an additional 659,500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 79,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management LLC now owns 385,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,191,000 after buying an additional 385,091 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 247,417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 249,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $798,963,000 after buying an additional 249,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company's stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, serving do-it-yourself customers as well as professional repair shops. Its products include new and remanufactured parts, maintenance supplies, and accessories for cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. The company also offers services such as battery testing and tool-loan programs at many stores. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company operates stores in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

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