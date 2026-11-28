Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Backblaze from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.57.

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Backblaze Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 70.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 287,007 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth $2,172,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,225 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the third quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company's stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc. provides cloud storage and data-protection services for individuals and businesses. Its offerings include Backblaze Computer Backup, which backs up files from computers, and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, an object-storage service used to store and manage data. Founded in 2007, the company serves customers around the world through its cloud platform. B2 Cloud Storage supports integrations with a range of software and storage tools, while the company's backup services are designed to help customers protect and restore data.

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