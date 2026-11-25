Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Capital's price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.40% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blue Bird from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Bird from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Blue Bird from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.40.

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Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. 58,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,724. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In related news, COO Jeffrey Sanfrey sold 4,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,686.40. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,493,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,371,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $94,222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 41.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company's stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 324,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 26.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,695 shares of the company's stock worth $46,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company's stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, manufactures and sells school buses, along with replacement parts and aftermarket services. Its product lineup includes Type C conventional buses and Type D transit-style buses, with options that use electric, propane, gasoline, diesel and compressed natural gas powertrains. Founded in 1927 by A.L. Luce in Fort Valley, Georgia, the company has a long history of building vehicles for student transportation. Blue Bird serves school districts, private bus operators and other customers, primarily in North America, and also sells buses in international markets.

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