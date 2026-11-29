Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

BFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners set a $123.00 price target on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore set a $118.00 price objective on Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bread Financial from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.71.

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Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.53.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry S. Beberman bought 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.04 per share, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,200. The trade was a -200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie E. Greer sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,030,003.04. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have purchased 25,016 shares of company stock valued at $571,630 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,603,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,870,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company's stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 391.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. is a consumer financial services company that provides payment, lending and savings products. Its offerings include private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loans and buy now, pay later services for consumers and merchants. The company works with retailers and other brands to support credit programs and customer payments. Its products are marketed under names including Bread and Comenity, with services focused primarily on consumers and businesses in the United States.

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