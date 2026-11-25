Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $202.56.

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Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Workday has a 12 month low of $110.36 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Workday had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David Duffield sold 100,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $18,708,799.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,501,296.36. This trade represents a 48.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 988,104 shares of company stock valued at $188,811,574. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,861,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 9.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,599 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,207,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Workday

Here are a few of the latest headlines about WDAY:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped the $2.74 consensus, while revenue of $2.705 billion exceeded estimates of $2.69 billion and grew 11.2% year over year. Article: Workday Tops Q3 Estimates

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped the $2.74 consensus, while revenue of $2.705 billion exceeded estimates of $2.69 billion and grew 11.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Workday raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion, from a prior range of $9.94 billion to $9.95 billion. AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, roughly tripling year over year, while AI ARR grew 130%. Article: Workday Raises Subscription Outlook

Workday raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion, from a prior range of $9.94 billion to $9.95 billion. AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, roughly tripling year over year, while AI ARR grew 130%. Neutral Sentiment: The company repurchased about 3.8 million Class A shares for $750 million during the quarter, providing a shareholder return but not offsetting concerns about the growth outlook. Article: Workday Q3 Revenue and Results

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

Further Reading

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