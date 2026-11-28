Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $2.90 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clarus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.69.

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Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Clarus has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $71.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,496 shares of the company's stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Clarus by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Clarus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 718,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,426 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation is a global outdoor equipment company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes products for climbing, skiing, hiking and other outdoor activities. Its portfolio includes Black Diamond Equipment, which makes climbing gear, skis, apparel, lighting and other mountain-sports equipment. Clarus also serves vehicle-based adventure and recovery markets through brands including Rhino-Rack, known for vehicle storage and carrying systems, and MAXTRAX, which makes vehicle recovery boards and related accessories.

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