Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. BMO Capital Markets's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Compass Point set a $27.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

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Compass Minerals International Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 74,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,279. The stock has a market cap of $959.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.26. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,021 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 397,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,161 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 100,083 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 85,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company's stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International NYSE: CMP produces essential minerals used in transportation, consumer and industrial markets, and agriculture. Its products include rock salt for highway deicing, as well as salt for consumer and industrial applications. The company also produces sulfate of potash, a specialty fertilizer used to support crop growth. Compass Minerals makes the product from resources at its Great Salt Lake operations in Utah. Compass Minerals' salt operations include mines in Goderich, Ontario, and Winsford, England.

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