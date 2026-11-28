CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings raised CPI Card Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CPI Card Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

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CPI Card Group Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman H. Riley purchased 13,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $299,989.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 277,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,488. This trade represents a 5.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Peters acquired 11,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $250,002. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $671,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 35,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company's stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group is a payments technology company that designs and produces payment cards and related services. Its offerings include debit, credit and prepaid cards, including EMV chip, contactless, metal and sustainably designed card options. The company also provides card personalization, fulfillment and instant-issuance services, as well as digital payment solutions. Its customers include banks, credit unions, fintech companies and prepaid card program managers. Headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, CPI Card Group primarily serves customers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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