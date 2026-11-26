Equities researchers at Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "moderate buy" rating on the oil and gas company's stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $199.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.79.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.94. The company has a market cap of $645.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ExxonMobil has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $188.50.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.11. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ExxonMobil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. NBT Bank N.A. bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pioneer Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robinhood Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 132.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

These are some of the XOM stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Rising crude prices and diesel shortages have supported ExxonMobil and other energy stocks. However, the article cautions that recovering oil supplies could weaken this momentum. Read More.

Rising crude prices and diesel shortages have supported ExxonMobil and other energy stocks. However, the article cautions that recovering oil supplies could weaken this momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Exxon says production in Guyana is expected to exceed 1 million barrels per day within weeks, a significant growth milestone that could strengthen its output and cash-generation outlook. Read More.

Exxon says production in Guyana is expected to exceed 1 million barrels per day within weeks, a significant growth milestone that could strengthen its output and cash-generation outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly expects Brent and WTI crude prices to fall by roughly $10 over the next year, citing a projected surplus of about 2 million barrels per day. If oil prices retreat, Exxon’s earnings could face pressure, particularly if estimates still reflect this year’s elevated prices. Read More.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an integrated energy company whose operations span the oil and natural gas value chain. Its activities include exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining and marketing fuels and manufacturing chemicals and other petroleum-based products. The company sells products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks. It also develops lower-emission technologies and businesses, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and lithium-related activities.

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