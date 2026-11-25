Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock. Deutsche Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $224.00 to $223.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.07.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.71. 2,007,139 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,498. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Workday has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. Workday had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David Duffield sold 100,780 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $18,708,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $19,501,296.36. This trade represents a 48.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 988,104 shares of company stock valued at $188,811,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 55.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robinhood Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Workday News Roundup

These are some of the WDAY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 11.2% to $2.705 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped estimates of $2.74. Workday also raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion. Workday Q3 results

Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 11.2% to $2.705 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped estimates of $2.74. Workday also raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views were mixed. RBC cut its target to $210 but retained an Outperform rating; other firms also lowered targets, while Needham and Monness reiterated Buy ratings. RBC target update

Analyst views were mixed. RBC cut its target to $210 but retained an Outperform rating; other firms also lowered targets, while Needham and Monness reiterated Buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: Subscription revenue grew 12.8% in Q3, but Q4 guidance implies growth slowing to about 10%. Investors also reportedly reacted to free cash flow falling short of expectations, making the outlook less compelling despite the earnings beat. Why Workday shares declined

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report