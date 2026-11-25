DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer's stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.18.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea purchased 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,713.44. This represents a 189.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald bought 1,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.67 per share, for a total transaction of $244,906.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,001,252.33. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 32,245 shares of company stock worth $4,230,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK'S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 707.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 226 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 241.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 290 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DKS:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $5.13 billion, topping estimates, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 exceeded consensus of about $1.41. DICK'S raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $11.45–$12.30 from $11.00–$12.00 and increased its outlook for the core DICK'S business. Reuters article

Third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $5.13 billion, topping estimates, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 exceeded consensus of about $1.41. DICK'S raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $11.45–$12.30 from $11.00–$12.00 and increased its outlook for the core DICK'S business. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move.

The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move. Negative Sentiment: Non-GAAP EPS was below the year-ago quarter’s $2.07, despite beating this quarter’s estimates. Some coverage also flags expectations for a sharper future earnings slowdown, which could temper optimism if growth or margins weaken. The Motley Fool article

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S. sporting goods retailer that sells equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories for a range of sports and outdoor activities. Customers can shop through its stores and e-commerce platforms, and the company also offers services such as golf club fitting and equipment repair at select locations. The company operates under several retail banners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, as well as experiential DICK'S House of Sport locations.

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