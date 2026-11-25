DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the sporting goods retailer's stock. BMO Capital Markets's target price suggests a potential downside of 21.69% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.61.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald acquired 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.67 per share, for a total transaction of $244,906.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,252.33. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta acquired 7,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,983.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 86,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,755. This trade represents a 9.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,501. 28.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,167 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,362,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $340,215,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,448,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods News Summary

Investors following DKS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales grew 2.6% at DICK'S stores, and Foot Locker comps turned positive at 0.5%, an improvement from the prior quarter. The company also reported a 6.7% increase in consolidated sales excluding acquisitions and said it expects Foot Locker's full-year results to meet its existing expectations. Barron's article

Comparable sales grew 2.6% at DICK'S stores, and Foot Locker comps turned positive at 0.5%, an improvement from the prior quarter. The company also reported a 6.7% increase in consolidated sales excluding acquisitions and said it expects Foot Locker's full-year results to meet its existing expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move.

The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move. Negative Sentiment: Non-GAAP EPS was below the year-ago quarter’s $2.07, despite beating this quarter’s estimates. Some coverage also flags expectations for a sharper future earnings slowdown, which could temper optimism if growth or margins weaken. The Motley Fool article

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S. sporting goods retailer that sells equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories for a range of sports and outdoor activities. Customers can shop through its stores and e-commerce platforms, and the company also offers services such as golf club fitting and equipment repair at select locations. The company operates under several retail banners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, as well as experiential DICK'S House of Sport locations.

Further Reading

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