DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $171.00 price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.64.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE DKS opened at $164.41 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, insider Matthew Barnes purchased 3,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.39 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,906.35. This represents a 44.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald acquired 1,860 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.67 per share, with a total value of $244,906.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,001,252.33. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,361. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK'S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,535,715 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,146,261,000 after purchasing an additional 861,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 153.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,287,984 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $441,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,510 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $340,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top DICK'S Sporting Goods Stories

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About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S.-based retailer of sporting goods, athletic apparel and footwear, outdoor gear, and related products. Its offerings serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts across a range of sports and activities, through both retail stores and e-commerce. Founded in 1948 by Richard “Dick” Stack in Binghamton, New York, the company has grown into a national retailer. It operates stores across the United States under banners that include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Public Lands, and also offers larger-format DICK'S House of Sport locations.

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