Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock's current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dollar Tree from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.13.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.99.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $537,580.83. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $205,631,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recent Dollar Tree Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.16 topped the $0.91 consensus, while revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates. Dollar Tree shares rise after third-quarter revenue beat

Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.16 topped the $0.91 consensus, while revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales rose 4.6%, as customer traffic grew 3.8%—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and average ticket increased 0.8%. The stronger traffic suggests Dollar Tree is attracting value-conscious shoppers. Dollar Tree traffic leaps as shoppers seek value

Comparable-store sales rose 4.6%, as customer traffic grew 3.8%—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and average ticket increased 0.8%. The stronger traffic suggests Dollar Tree is attracting value-conscious shoppers. Negative Sentiment: Operating income fell 10.1% year over year, and tariff-refund reinvestments were cited as a source of margin pressure. The fourth-quarter adjusted EPS outlook of $2.46–$2.66 also brackets the $2.61 consensus, leaving room for results to fall short. Q3 earnings beat as traffic gains lift sales

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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