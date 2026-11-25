Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.58% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.26.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $156.99. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recent Dollar Tree Headlines

These are some of the DLTR headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.16 topped the $0.91 consensus, while revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates. Dollar Tree shares rise after third-quarter revenue beat

Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.16 topped the $0.91 consensus, while revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales rose 4.6%, as customer traffic grew 3.8%—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and average ticket increased 0.8%. The stronger traffic suggests Dollar Tree is attracting value-conscious shoppers. Dollar Tree traffic leaps as shoppers seek value

Comparable-store sales rose 4.6%, as customer traffic grew 3.8%—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and average ticket increased 0.8%. The stronger traffic suggests Dollar Tree is attracting value-conscious shoppers. Negative Sentiment: Operating income fell 10.1% year over year, and tariff-refund reinvestments were cited as a source of margin pressure. The fourth-quarter adjusted EPS outlook of $2.46–$2.66 also brackets the $2.61 consensus, leaving room for results to fall short. Q3 earnings beat as traffic gains lift sales

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

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