Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $131.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.22.

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Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.1%

DLTR traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 487,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,152. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $156.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $537,580.83. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,127,568.20. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,631,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Dollar Tree

Investors following DLTR have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar Tree reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16, above the $0.91 consensus, and revenue of $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates and up 6.9% year over year. Comparable sales rose 4.6%, including a 3.8% increase in customer traffic. Dollar Tree Q3 earnings beat estimates as traffic gains lift sales

Dollar Tree reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16, above the $0.91 consensus, and revenue of $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates and up 6.9% year over year. Comparable sales rose 4.6%, including a 3.8% increase in customer traffic. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. Management also highlighted a potential $1 billion opportunity from getting customers to make more frequent shopping trips, while saying price increases remain a last resort. Dollar Tree: One More Trip Could Mean $1B

The company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. Management also highlighted a potential $1 billion opportunity from getting customers to make more frequent shopping trips, while saying price increases remain a last resort. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets: Stifel to $180, JPMorgan to $177, Wells Fargo to $170 and Truist to $169, with buy or overweight ratings. These revisions signal continued analyst optimism after the results.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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